AccuWeather: Another cold one

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see more sun on Thursday, but it's going to remain cold before a warm-up headed into the weekend.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Cold but sunny. High 35.Clouds on the increase with rain late. High 48.Soggy start. High 57.Blustery and bright. High 49.Brisk and cold. High 39.Wintry mix. High 43.Clouds to sun. High 40.