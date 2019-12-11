AccuWeather: Another cold one

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll see more sun on Thursday, but it's going to remain cold before a warm-up headed into the weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Cold but sunny. High 35.
Friday
Clouds on the increase with rain late. High 48.
Saturday
Soggy start. High 57.
Sunday
Blustery and bright. High 49.
Monday
Brisk and cold. High 39.
Tuesday
Wintry mix. High 43.
Wednesday
Clouds to sun. High 40.
