AccuWeather: Another hot one, but less humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear on Tuesday, and while it will be another hot day, it should be a bit drier.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Very warm but not quite as steamy with a high of 89.
Wednesday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 87.
Thursday
Not as warm, but still a chance of storms with a high of 87.
Friday
Pleasant refresh with a high of 77.
Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.
Sunday
Confortable with a high of 77.
Monday
More humid with a high of 78.
