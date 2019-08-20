Weather

AccuWeather: Another hot one, but less humid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear on Tuesday, and while it will be another hot day, it should be a bit drier.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Very warm but not quite as steamy with a high of 89.

Wednesday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 87.

Thursday
Not as warm, but still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Friday
Pleasant refresh with a high of 77.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.

Sunday
Confortable with a high of 77.

Monday
More humid with a high of 78.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
Reaction: Officer Daniel Pantaleo fired in Eric Garner death
NYPD commissioner's full statement on Officer Pantaleo's firing
2 contractors electrocuted while working on NY power lines
Six Flags Great Adventure forced to close early due to power outage
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
Body recovered after dad drowns trying to rescue children
Show More
LIRR service disrupted when train hits car on tracks
Health alerts issued following lung illnesses linked to vaping
Mom, son, daughter arrested after weapons found in NYC apartment
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
More TOP STORIES News