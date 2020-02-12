weather

AccuWeather: Another mild day before evening showers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures make a return to the 60s on Tuesday for another mild day. Watch out for showers that move in later Tuesday night and into the overnight hours.

Lee Goldberg has the Wake-Up Weather forecast for the tri-state area



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 65.

Wednesday
Early showers with a high of 67.

Thursday
Midday showers with a high of 58.

Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 54.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 55.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.

Monday

Soggy start with a high of 60.



