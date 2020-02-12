AccuWeather: Another mild day before evening showers

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 65.
Wednesday
Early showers with a high of 67.
Thursday
Midday showers with a high of 58.
Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 54.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 55.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.
Monday
Soggy start with a high of 60.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.