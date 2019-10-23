AccuWeather: Another nice day Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We can expect more nice weather on Thursday with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Mostly sunny and pleasant again with a high of 67.
Friday
Partly cloudy with a high of 64.
Saturday
Cloudy and cooler with a high of 58.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 59.
Monday
Clouds give way to sun with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Showers likely with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Partly cloudy with a high of 60.
