AccuWeather: Another nice day Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We can expect more nice weather on Thursday with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Thursday
Mostly sunny and pleasant again with a high of 67.

Friday
Partly cloudy with a high of 64.

Saturday
Cloudy and cooler with a high of 58.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 59.

Monday
Clouds give way to sun with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Showers likely with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Partly cloudy with a high of 60.




