AccuWeather: Another round of PM showers, thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After two days of afternoon storms, we have yet another chance for more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Sun and a thunderstorm with a high 83.Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 82.Thunder threat. A high of 86.Hot and humid with a high of 90.A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 84.Spotty PM storm with a high of 84.Partly sunny with a high of 86.