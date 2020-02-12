weather

AccuWeather: Another round of PM showers, thunderstorms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After two days of afternoon storms, we have yet another chance for more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high 83.

Wednesday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 82.

Thursday
Thunder threat. A high of 86.

Friday

Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Saturday
A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 84.

Sunday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 84.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

