AccuWeather: Another round of PM showers, thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After two days of afternoon storms, we have yet another chance for more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high 83.
Wednesday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 82.
Thursday
Thunder threat. A high of 86.
Friday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Saturday
A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 84.
Sunday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 84.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.
