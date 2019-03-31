Weather

AccuWeather: April arrives on a brisk, chillier note

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- April arrives on a brisk and chillier note on Monday despite mostly sunny skies.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Brisk and chillier with a high near 47.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high near 51.

Wednesday
Pleasant and milder with a high near 63.

Thursday
Mild for the Mets home opener with a high near 58.

Friday
A few showers with a high near 57.

Saturday
Rather mild with a high near 61.

Sunday
Sunny and nice with a high near 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
