AccuWeather: Arctic blast on the way

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the showers taper off, an arctic front will bring back cold temperatures at least for a couple of days.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Showers taper off ahead of cold blast. High 49.

Friday
Biting wind. High 31.

Saturday
Bright and bitter. High 32.

Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 48.

Monday
Partly sunny and milder. High 48.

Tuesday
Rain likely. High 52.

Wednesday
Breezy shower. High 43.

