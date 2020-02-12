AccuWeather: Arctic blast on the way

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Showers taper off ahead of cold blast. High 49.
Friday
Biting wind. High 31.
Saturday
Bright and bitter. High 32.
Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 48.
Monday
Partly sunny and milder. High 48.
Tuesday
Rain likely. High 52.
Wednesday
Breezy shower. High 43.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.