AccuWeather: Temperatures drop, Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures fall to freezing into Wednesday morning and an Arctic front will bring strong winds and snow squalls later in the day.

Though the snow accumulation is not typically significant because they are so brief, snow squalls can create dangerous driving conditions due to visibility issues and quickly-forming ice.

RELATED: Snow squalls explained: What Wednesday's Arctic front could bring

A wind advisory is in place behind the system that could bring gusts up to 40 or 50 mph.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Blustery with snow squalls. High 41.

Thursday
Cold but calmer with a high of 34.

Friday

Cloudier and milder with a high of 51.

Saturday
Chance of rain and record warmth. High of 63.

Sunday
More rain possible with a high of 62.

Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 47.

Tuesday
Another chance of rain. High 48.

MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

