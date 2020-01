AccuWeather: Temperatures drop, Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls

EMBED >More News Videos Sam Champion has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures fall to freezing into Wednesday morning and an Arctic front will bring strong winds and snow squalls later in the day.Though the snow accumulation is not typically significant because they are so brief, snow squalls can create dangerous driving conditions due to visibility issues and quickly-forming ice.A wind advisory is in place behind the system that could bring gusts up to 40 or 50 mph.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Blustery with snow squalls. High 41.Cold but calmer with a high of 34.Cloudier and milder with a high of 51.Chance of rain and record warmth. High of 63.More rain possible with a high of 62.Cooler blend with a high of 47.Another chance of rain. High 48.