AccuWeather: Temperatures drop, Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls

Though the snow accumulation is not typically significant because they are so brief, snow squalls can create dangerous driving conditions due to visibility issues and quickly-forming ice.
A wind advisory is in place behind the system that could bring gusts up to 40 or 50 mph.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Blustery with snow squalls. High 41.
Thursday
Cold but calmer with a high of 34.
Friday
Cloudier and milder with a high of 51.
Saturday
Chance of rain and record warmth. High of 63.
Sunday
More rain possible with a high of 62.
Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 47.
Tuesday
Another chance of rain. High 48.
