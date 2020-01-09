Weather

AccuWeather: Arctic front brings wind, bitter cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An arctic front is bringing bitter temperatures and gusty winds. Temperatures will feel close to 0 in some areas to start the day Thursday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Brief blast with a high of 34.

Friday
Milder with clouds and a high of 51.

Saturday
Record warmth with a high of 63.

Sunday
Morning rain possible with a high of 64.

Monday
Cooler blend with a high of 47.

Tuesday
Another chance of rain with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Milder with clouds and a high of 49.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

