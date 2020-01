AccuWeather: Arctic front brings wind, bitter temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An arctic front is bringing bitter temperatures and gusty winds. Temperatures will feel close to 0 in some areas to start the day Thursday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Brief blast with a high of 34.Milder with clouds and a high of 51.Record warmth with a high of 63.Morning rain possible with a high of 64.Cooler blend with a high of 47.Another chance of rain with a high of 46.Milder with clouds and a high of 49.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app