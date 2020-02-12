NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will go from crisp to comfortable with plenty of sunshine and temperatures approaching the upper-60s.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
Back to beautiful with a high of 69.
Thursday
Another gem. High of 72.
Friday
Rain chance with a high of 67.
Saturday
Breezy, clearing. High of 59.
Sunday
Cool blend. High of 63.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Stays nice with a high of 69.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Back to beautiful
AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More