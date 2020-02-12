AccuWeather: Back to beautiful

weather

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will go from crisp to comfortable with plenty of sunshine and temperatures approaching the upper-60s.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Back to beautiful with a high of 69.

Thursday
Another gem. High of 72.

Friday
Rain chance with a high of 67.

Saturday
Breezy, clearing. High of 59.

Sunday
Cool blend. High of 63.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Stays nice with a high of 69.

