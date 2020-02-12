AccuWeather: Back to blustery Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain moves out early Thursday morning to make way for gusty winds and falling temperatures.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Blustery and colder with a high of 46.
Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 39.
Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 37.
Sunday
Still cold with a high of 41.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 48.
Tuesday
Mild with showers with a high of 55.
Wednesday
Breezy showers with a high of 58.
