AccuWeather: Back to blustery Thursday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain moves out early Thursday morning to make way for gusty winds and falling temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Blustery and colder with a high of 46.

Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 39.



Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 37.

Sunday
Still cold with a high of 41.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 48.



Tuesday
Mild with showers with a high of 55.

Wednesday
Breezy showers with a high of 58.




