Weather

AccuWeather: Back to blustery

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be back to blustery on Saturday, before Spring-like weather returns on Sunday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Back to blustery with a high of 45.

Remember to spring forward before you go to bed on Saturday!

Sunday

Suddenly spring with a high of 58.
Monday
Even milder with a high of 67.

Tuesday
PM shower with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Breezy breaks with a high of 56.

Thursday
Trending drier with a high of 51.

Friday
Late showers with a high of 58.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
44 confirmed COVID-19 cases in NY; 4,000 people under quarantine
NJ asks all schools to prepare amid positive coronavirus cases
Coronavirus:Connecticut hospital employee from NY tests positive
Coronavirus Updates: What we know about COVID-19
Coronavirus Fear? Video shows suspected hate crime
ABC News given inside look into NY COVID-19 testing lab
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Show More
New initiatives in the Bronx focusing on safer communities
Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens in Brooklyn
McDonald's worker smashes coffee pot on customer's head: Police
NY school intruder charged with burglary allegedly stole $65
New York's Finest celebrates women on the force
More TOP STORIES News