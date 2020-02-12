AccuWeather: Back to blustery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be back to blustery on Saturday, before Spring-like weather returns on Sunday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Back to blustery with a high of 45.
Remember to spring forward before you go to bed on Saturday!
Sunday
Suddenly spring with a high of 58.
Monday
Even milder with a high of 67.
Tuesday
PM shower with a high of 62.
Wednesday
Breezy breaks with a high of 56.
Thursday
Trending drier with a high of 51.
Friday
Late showers with a high of 58.
