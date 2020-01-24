AccuWeather: Beautiful end of week before wet weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The end of the week will be a beautiful day on Friday before we get soaked over the weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 48.
Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 47.
Sunday
Brisk breaks with a high of 47.
Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 45.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 42.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 41.
Thursday
More clouds with a high of 42.
