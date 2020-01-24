Weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful end of week before wet weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The end of the week will be a beautiful day on Friday before we get soaked over the weekend.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 48.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 47.

Sunday
Brisk breaks with a high of 47.

Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 42.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 41.

Thursday
More clouds with a high of 42.

