AccuWeather: Beautiful fall weather continues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beautiful fall weather continues Sunday with partly clear skies and comfortable temperatures.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Sunday
Still cool. High 65.
Monday
Few AM showers with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and comfortable. High of 68.
Wednesday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 72.
Thursday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 64.
Friday
Cool sunshine. High of 62.
Saturday
A bit warmer with a high of 68.
