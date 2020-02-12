weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful fall weather continues

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beautiful fall weather continues Sunday with partly clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Sunday
Still cool. High 65.

Monday
Few AM showers with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny and comfortable. High of 68.

Wednesday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 72.

Thursday
Breezy and cooler with a high of 64.

Friday
Cool sunshine. High of 62.

Saturday
A bit warmer with a high of 68.

