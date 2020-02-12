weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful fall weekend

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beautiful fall weather this weekend with partly clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Saturday
Cool and sunny. High 65.

Sunday
Partly sunny. High 65.

Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Sun returns. High 66.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 72.

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 64.

Friday
Cool and sunny with a high of 62.

