NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be beautiful with highs near 82.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
RELATED: Tracking Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle
Monday
Beautiful start to the week with a high of 82.
Tuesday
Nice and sunny with a high of 83.
Wednesday
More clouds with a high of 83.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high of 82.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 85.
Sunday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 83.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Beautiful Monday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News