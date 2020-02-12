weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be beautiful with highs near 82.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Monday
Beautiful start to the week with a high of 82.

Tuesday
Nice and sunny with a high of 83.

Wednesday
More clouds with a high of 83.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a high of 82.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.

Saturday

Sun to clouds with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 83.



