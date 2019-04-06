Weather

AccuWeather: Beautiful spring weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's weather will be a repeat of Saturday, with just a few more clouds late in the day. Rain can arrive late Sunday night with a shower or two to start on Monday, before temperatures spike into the low 70s.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Pleasant and mild with a high near 64.

Monday
Spotty showers with a high near 72.

Tuesday
Partly sunny and warm with a high near 68.

Wednesday
Sunny and cooler with a high near 60.

Thursday
Cloudier and cool with a high near 56.

Friday
A little rain with a high near 59.

Saturday
A shower or two with a high near 58.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Grandfather found dead in New Jersey home
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Those affected by 9/11-related illnesses honored with memorial
Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes in Queens church
One drink a day could lead to stroke, study says
Man charged with terrorism in gun scare at FIT in Manhattan
Study: Half of Manhattan's residents have never married
Show More
NJ school districts: Brace for possible layoffs, higher taxes
Officer in bow tie, tap shoes makes arrest after CT foot chase
Catholic Church to develop NYC properties into low-income housing
Judge rules against Rockland County's state of emergency
NJ city to require illuminated signs on all rideshare vehicles
More TOP STORIES News