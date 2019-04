AccuWeather: Beautiful spring weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's weather will be a repeat of Saturday, with just a few more clouds late in the day. Rain can arrive late Sunday night with a shower or two to start on Monday, before temperatures spike into the low 70s.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Pleasant and mild with a high near 64.Spotty showers with a high near 72.Partly sunny and warm with a high near 68.Sunny and cooler with a high near 60.Cloudier and cool with a high near 56.A little rain with a high near 59.A shower or two with a high near 58. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app