AccuWeather: Beautiful spring weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday's weather will be a repeat of Saturday, with just a few more clouds late in the day. Rain can arrive late Sunday night with a shower or two to start on Monday, before temperatures spike into the low 70s.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Pleasant and mild with a high near 64.
Monday
Spotty showers with a high near 72.
Tuesday
Partly sunny and warm with a high near 68.
Wednesday
Sunny and cooler with a high near 60.
Thursday
Cloudier and cool with a high near 56.
Friday
A little rain with a high near 59.
Saturday
A shower or two with a high near 58.
