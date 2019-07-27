Weather

AccuWeather: Classic summer weather this weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Classic summer weather this weekend will lead into a steamy stretch early next week.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Warm blend with a high of 86.

Sunday

Very warm with a high of 89.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 91.
Tuesday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.

Wednesday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 84.

Thursday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.

Friday
Thunderstorm chance with a high of 85.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
Listeria found in leafy greens from stores in NY, NJ, CT
Giants' Tate gets 4-game ban for fertility drug
Alleged serial jewelry snatcher targets seniors throughout NYC
Police: Man follows woman, forces himself into her NYC apartment
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Show More
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
MTA bus driver sprayed in face with unknown substance
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
NJ labor union president accused of taking bribes from employer
Man rescues neighbor, dog from burning home on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News