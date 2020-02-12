Weather

AccuWeather: Becoming milder

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will become noticeably milder with clouds giving way to some sunshine.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Sunday
Turning milder with a high of 46.

Monday
Sunny and mild with a high of 48.



Tuesday
PM rain with a high of 50.

Wednesday
Breezy and colder with a high of 44.

Thursday
Even colder with a high of 33.



Friday
Not quite as cold with a high of 38.

Saturday
Much milder with a high of 47.

