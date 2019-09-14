Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Becoming warmer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly sunny and becoming warmer as highs hit 80 degrees. It'll feel much nicer and less humid in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday

Warm and dry with a high of 82.

Monday
More clouds and a high of 81.

Tuesday
Clear and cool. High of 74.

Wednesday
Another beauty with a high of 73.

Thursday
What a stretch!!! High 75.

Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.

Sunday
Sunny with a high of 83.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


