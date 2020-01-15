AccuWeather: Best day of the week

RELATED: What are the chances of a winter storm this weekend?
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Best bet! High 52.
Thursday
Gusty and colder. Early high of 47 and dropping.
Friday
Arctic air. High 32.
Saturday
AccuWeather Alert for snow to mix. High 37.
Sunday
Blustery and colder with a high of 39.
Monday
Bright but bitter. High 30.
Tuesday
Continued cold. 27.
