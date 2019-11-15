AccuWeather: Big chill is back for the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The window of comfortable weather is coming to an end as a big chill sets in for the weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Brisk and bright. High 38.
Sunday
Watching a coastal storm. High 42.
Monday
Chance of rain at night. High 43.
Tuesday
Limited sun. High 50.
Wednesday
Watching another storm offshore. High 50.
Thursday
Sunny and breezy. High 52.
Friday
Showers and colder. High 48.
