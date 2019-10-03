NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our return to summer warmth will be brief as rain and much cooler temps arrive on Thursday.
We hit record highs across the Tri-State area on Wednesday. Central Park officially hit 93, only the 6th time to hit 90+ in the month of October, according to the National Weather Service.
All-time record high temps for the month of October were also tied in Islip, New York (88) and broken in Newark, New Jersey (94)!
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Cooler rain with a high of 59.
Friday
Windy, cool. High 64.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 60.
Sunday
Cloudy and milder with a high of 70.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 74.
Tuesday
Chance of showers with a high of 65.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 64.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather Forecast: Big drop in temps
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News