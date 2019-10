AccuWeather Forecast: Big drop in temps

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our return to summer warmth will be brief as rain and much cooler temps arrive on Thursday.We hit record highs across the Tri-State area on Wednesday. Central Park officially hit 93, only the 6th time to hit 90+ in the month of October, according to the National Weather Service.All-time record high temps for the month of October were also tied in Islip, New York (88) and broken in Newark, New Jersey (94)!Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Cooler rain with a high of 59.Windy, cool. High 64.Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 60.Cloudy and milder with a high of 70.A few showers with a high of 74.Chance of showers with a high of 65.Partly sunny with a high of 64.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------