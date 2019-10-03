Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Big drop in temps

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our return to summer warmth will be brief as rain and much cooler temps arrive on Thursday.

We hit record highs across the Tri-State area on Wednesday. Central Park officially hit 93, only the 6th time to hit 90+ in the month of October, according to the National Weather Service.

All-time record high temps for the month of October were also tied in Islip, New York (88) and broken in Newark, New Jersey (94)!

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Cooler rain with a high of 59.

Friday
Windy, cool. High 64.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, but still cool. High 60.

Sunday
Cloudy and milder with a high of 70.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Chance of showers with a high of 65.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 64.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


