AccuWeather: Bitter cold descends for Thanksgiving Week

While travel shouldn't be impacted by any significant storms this week, Arctic air will arrive just in time for Thanksgiving.Monday is a bit milder with lots of clouds and a passing shower, but there will be more widespread showers in the Hudson Valley. Highs will be near 50.Things start to get a little interesting Monday night, as some rain develops late. This will mix with and change to snow by Tuesday morning, especially north and west of the city.A light accumulation is even possible in the Catskills.After some leftover rain and snow showers Tuesday morning, skies will clear during the afternoon with highs only the lower 40s.Wednesday is the big travel day, and right now, it looks to be mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs only hitting the lower 40s again.Temperatures will tumble into the lower 20s Wednesday night as an Arctic cold front moves through the area.Thanksgiving Day is looking to be very cold and blustery despite some sunshine. Highs won't even reach freezing, and the wind will make it feel more like the teens all day. In fact, if the forecast holds up, this could be one of the top five coldest Thanksgivings in New York City history.Chilly weather will continue into Friday for all of the shoppers, as highs only "recover" into the middle and upper 30s.It'll be a bit milder during the weekend, and showers can show up on Sunday.Have a great and safe holiday week!----------