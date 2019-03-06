AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold continues

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between 5 and 15.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday
Rain, mainly after 9am. High near 49.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
