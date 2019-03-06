Weather

AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold continues

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bitter blast has moved into the New York area and temperatures will remain unseasonably cold over the next few days.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.





Wednesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between 5 and 15.

Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 45.



Sunday
Rain, mainly after 9am. High near 49.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Man shot by police in Harlem apartment building
Police: Baby left alone on busy subway during rush hour
Stretch of Route 3 in NJ closed due to falling debris from overpass
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
R. Kelly says 'I didn't do this stuff' in first interview since being charged
Bloomberg not running for president in 2020
Show More
Woman, 2 teen daughters found unconscious in New York home
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
Parents of cadet killed in NY accident retrieve his sperm
TSA agents find rocket-propelled grenade launcher in man's luggage
More TOP STORIES News