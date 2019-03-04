AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in

The overnight storm dumped anywhere from a couple of inches of snow in the city to as much as a foot of snow in Connecticut. Click here to see snow totals.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and very cold, with a high near 28.
Thursday
Sunny but continued cold, with a high near 31.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high near 36.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high near 40.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.
