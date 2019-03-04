Weather

AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winter storm that hit the New York area has moved out, but a bitter blast of cold has moved in and will stay for a few days.

The overnight storm dumped anywhere from a couple of inches of snow in the city to as much as a foot of snow in Connecticut. Click here to see snow totals.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 33.



Wednesday
Mostly sunny and very cold, with a high near 28.

Thursday
Sunny but continued cold, with a high near 31.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high near 36.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high near 40.



Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Monday
A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
1 shot at Long Island IHOP, several suspects in custody
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
Bobcat machine plunges through overpass, hits truck; 3 injured
1 killed in crash on New Jersey Turnpike
Sisters found alive after weekend lost in wilderness
VIDEO: Avalanche blankets Colo. interstate, cars nearly escape
Show More
Driver, good Samaritan rescued after car goes into NJ river
2 in custody after group beats homeless men sleeping on NYC street
UPDATED: Snowfall totals around the Tri-State
Mayor defends decision to close NYC public schools due to storm
Plow truck skids off ledge and dangles into NJ river
More TOP STORIES News