AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winter storm that hit the New York area has moved out, but a bitter blast of cold has moved in and will stay for a few days.The overnight storm dumped anywhere from a couple of inches of snow in the city to as much as a foot of snow in Connecticut. Click here to see snow totals. Sunny, with a high near 33.Mostly sunny and very cold, with a high near 28.Sunny but continued cold, with a high near 31.Partly sunny with a high near 36.Partly sunny with a high near 40.A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app