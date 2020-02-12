weather

AccuWeather: Blustery and cold after storms exit tonight

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather: Gusty and chilly

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Freeze Warnings are in effect overnight for most of the Tri-State area as cooler temperatures move in behind the storms.

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.



Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty PM storm. High of 64.

Thursday
Blustery and chillier with a high of 52.

Friday
Breezy and milder. High of 64.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 69.

Sunday
Cooler and rainy. High 60.

Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 68.

RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
