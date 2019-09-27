Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Bonus beach day Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be a bonus beach day.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Bonus beach day with a high of 82.

Sunday
Less humid with a high of 78.

Monday
Nice start with a high of 71.

Tuesday

Warm blend with a high of 81.

Wednesday
Near-record highs at 89 degrees.

Thursday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 73.

Friday
Autumn air with a high of 66.

