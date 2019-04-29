Weather

AccuWeather: Bookend showers for Tuesday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will bring showers in the morning and evening, with breaks of sunshine during the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Bookend showers with a high near 68.

Wednesday
May mist with a high of 58.

Thursday
Showers and a thunderstorm with a high near 66.
Friday
More rain with a high near 63.

Saturday
Finally dry, with a high near 68.

Sunday
Spring sun with a high near 63.

Monday
Windy and clearing with a high near 67.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
