AccuWeather: Breezy and brighter

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg's AccuWeather forecast spans potential freezing lows tonight to possible soaring highs later this month.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be breezy and brighter before lots of sunshine heads our way on Wednesday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Brighter and breezy with a high of 59.Lots of sunshine with a high of 62.Late shower with a high of 67.Suddenly summery with a high of 80.Shower chance with a high of 76.Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 70.Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 74.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app