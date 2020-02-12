AccuWeather: Breezy and brighter

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Brighter and breezy with a high of 59.
Wednesday
Lots of sunshine with a high of 62.
Thursday
Late shower with a high of 67.
Friday
Suddenly summery with a high of 80.
Saturday
Shower chance with a high of 76.
Sunday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 70.
Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 74.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.