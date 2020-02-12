weather

AccuWeather: Breezy and brighter

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be breezy and brighter before lots of sunshine heads our way on Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg's AccuWeather forecast spans potential freezing lows tonight to possible soaring highs later this month.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Brighter and breezy with a high of 59.

Wednesday
Lots of sunshine with a high of 62.

Thursday
Late shower with a high of 67.

Friday

Suddenly summery with a high of 80.

Saturday
Shower chance with a high of 76.

Sunday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 70.

Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 74.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Individuals behind on child support, spouses denied stimulus checks
Colo. restaurant shut down for opening in-person dining
Man released from NY hospital after 38 days in ICU
CA inmates tried to infect themselves with coronavirus
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
Show More
3 injured in stabbing at New Jersey laundromat
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
LI nurses get to know patients who can't speak for themselves due to COVID-19
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
Queens mother discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 while pregnant
More TOP STORIES News