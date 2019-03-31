AccuWeather: Breezy and colder Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be breezy and turning cooler with a few showers into the early afternoon, followed by some sunshine late. Many places will drop below freezing by Sunday night.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
A few showers with a high near 57.
Monday
Brisk and chillier with a high near 47.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high near 52.
Wednesday
Milder blend with a high near 63.
Thursday
Mild for the Mets home opener with a high near 62.
Friday
Showers possible with a high near 60.
Saturday
Still mild with a high of 59.
