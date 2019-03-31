Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy and colder Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be breezy and turning cooler with a few showers into the early afternoon, followed by some sunshine late. Many places will drop below freezing by Sunday night.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
A few showers with a high near 57.

Monday
Brisk and chillier with a high near 47.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high near 52.

Wednesday
Milder blend with a high near 63.

Thursday
Mild for the Mets home opener with a high near 62.

Friday
Showers possible with a high near 60.

Saturday
Still mild with a high of 59.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Police say murdered college student from NJ mistook suspect's car for Uber
Report: Porzingis accused of rape in New York
Police investigating Brooklyn crash that killed elderly woman
Queens 2-alarm brush fire sends smoke billowing through air
Resident finds body of man wrapped in front of her home
2 charged after group brutally mugs teen for his moped in Brooklyn
NJ commuters fear 'double tax' with NY congestion pricing
Show More
NYC corrections officer accused of brutally beating 6-year-old
NYC woman celebrates 103rd birthday
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
LeBron James out for rest of season due to injury
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
More TOP STORIES News