AccuWeather: Breezy and rainy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a good day to stay inside with breezy and rainy conditions all day long.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Windy and wet with a high of 50.
Monday
Raw and showery with a high of 49.
Tuesday
Decent day with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 58.
Thursday
Rain and a thunderstorm with a high of 62,
Friday
Still showery with a high of 60.
Saturday
A few possible showers with a high of 61.
