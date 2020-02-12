weather

AccuWeather: Breezy and rainy

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a good day to stay inside with breezy and rainy conditions all day long.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Windy and wet with a high of 50.

Monday

Raw and showery with a high of 49.

Tuesday
Decent day with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 58.

Thursday
Rain and a thunderstorm with a high of 62,

Friday
Still showery with a high of 60.

Saturday
A few possible showers with a high of 61.



