Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy and warm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have plenty of sunshine on Friday with a bit of a breeze and warm temperatures as we head into the last holiday weekend of summer.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Friday
Breezy and warm with a high of 85.

Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.



Sunday
Chance of evening thunderstorms with a high of 76.

RELATED: Tracking Dorian

Monday
Some sun with a thunderstorm in spots. High of 79.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms and a high of 84.

Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.

Thursday
Cooler with a high of 77.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
