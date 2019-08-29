AccuWeather: Breezy and warm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have plenty of sunshine on Friday with a bit of a breeze and warm temperatures as we head into the last holiday weekend of summer.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Breezy and warm with a high of 85.
Saturday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.
Sunday
Chance of evening thunderstorms with a high of 76.
Monday
Some sun with a thunderstorm in spots. High of 79.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms and a high of 84.
Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 86.
Thursday
Cooler with a high of 77.
