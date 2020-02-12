weather

AccuWeather: Breezy & warmer

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday may start off gloomy with a touch of fog, but it should feel great by lunch time as temperatures reach the 70s.

Wednesday
Very mild. High of 56.

Thursday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 68.

Friday
Shower possible with a high of 66.

Saturday
Dramatic drop. High of 47.

Sunday
Stays cool with a high of 46.

Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.

Tuesday
Chance of rain with a high of 44.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
Wild weather exacerbates pothole problem on Long Island
Salon owner collects items to help people in need across Texas
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on NYC street
ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
'Angels' use free time to book vaccine appointments for teachers
Residents fed up with illegal cruising of dirt bikes, ATVs on streets
Why Harry and Meghan's son Archie is not a prince
Show More
Former campers rally to save YMCA summer camps
Search on for suspects after man shot in leg in NYC
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
NYC indoor dining can soon increase to 50% capacity
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News