AccuWeather: Breezy beauty for Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's shaping up as a pleasant day to close out the week, turning mostly sunny and breezy with less humidity.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Friday
Back to beautiful with a high of 78.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Saturday

Pleasant with a high of 80.

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Sunday
Looking dry for the Puerto Rican Day Parade. High 78.

Monday
Shower and a thunderstorm with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Damp to start with a high of 76.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 74.

Thursday
Threat of thunderstorms with a high of 76.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
