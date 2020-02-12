AccuWeather: Breezy blend

weather

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be a breezy blend of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the low 40s.




Tuesday
Sun and clouds. High of 43.

Wednesday
Early snowflakes? High of 37.

Thursday
Shower possible. High of 39.

Friday
Brisk blend with a high of 42.

Saturday
Still brisk. High of 36.

Sunday
Rather chilly with a high of 34.

Monday
Lots of clouds with a high of 36.

