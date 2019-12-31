AccuWeather: Breezy clouds, sun on New Year's Eve

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Breezy breaks with a high of 49.
Wednesday
Breezy blend to start off 2020, with a high of 43.
Thursday
Partly to moderately sunny with a high of 49.
Friday
Mild rain with a high of 52.
Saturday
Breezy and mild with a high of 57.
Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 43.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 40.
