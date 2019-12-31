Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy clouds, sun on New Year's Eve

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rain ends late with a mix of breezy clouds and sun on New Years Eve.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Breezy breaks with a high of 49.

Wednesday
Breezy blend to start off 2020, with a high of 43.



Thursday
Partly to moderately sunny with a high of 49.

Friday
Mild rain with a high of 52.

Saturday
Breezy and mild with a high of 57.



Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 43.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 40.

