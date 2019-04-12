Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy, mild start to the weekend

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some overnight showers and thunderstorms, the weekend will get off to a breezy and milder start.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Turning partly sunny and breezy with a high near 74.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers likely and a high near 63.

Monday
Rain ends early with a high of 69.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny and cooler. High 63.

Wednesday
A classic spring day with plenty of sunshine. High near 64.

Thursday
Partly sunny with afternoon showers. High near 62.

Friday
Rain possible. High near 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
