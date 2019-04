AccuWeather: Breezy, mild start to the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some overnight showers and thunderstorms, the weekend will get off to a breezy and milder start.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Turning partly sunny and breezy with a high near 74.Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers likely and a high near 63.Rain ends early with a high of 69.Mostly sunny and cooler. High 63.A classic spring day with plenty of sunshine. High near 64.Partly sunny with afternoon showers. High near 62.Rain possible. High near 62. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app