AccuWeather: Breezy, mild start to the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some overnight showers and thunderstorms, the weekend will get off to a breezy and milder start.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Turning partly sunny and breezy with a high near 74.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers likely and a high near 63.
Monday
Rain ends early with a high of 69.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and cooler. High 63.
Wednesday
A classic spring day with plenty of sunshine. High near 64.
Thursday
Partly sunny with afternoon showers. High near 62.
Friday
Rain possible. High near 62.
