AccuWeather: Breezy, raw and damp

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- High winds will continue with showers arriving overnight. After a raw and damp day on Friday, expect a nice bounce-back over the weekend.




Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Lee Goldberg has your AccuWeather Forecast.



Friday
Windy and wet with a high of 50.

Saturday
Calmer clouds with a high of 56.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 56.

Monday
Milder mix with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Clouds and Sun with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Few showers with a high of 63.

Thursday
Limited sun with a high of 60.



More TOP STORIES News