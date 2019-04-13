Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be cooler with a shower as it turns breezy in the afternoon.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Cloudy and cooler with a high of 63.

Monday
Rain ending, with highs around 67.

Tuesday
Partly sunny and breezy with a high near 63.

Wednesday
Shower in spots with a high of 62.

Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 65.

Friday
A few showers with a high near 70.

Saturday
Rain and possible thunder with a high near 64.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
