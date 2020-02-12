weather

AccuWeather: Breezy sunshine and clouds

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The wind will pick up Thursday and will lead to a gusty and ultimately gray day ahead of April showers on Friday.




Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Getting gusty with a high of 56.

Friday
Morning showers with a high of 52.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.

Sunday
Spotty afternoon shower with a high of 58.

Monday
Milder mix with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Chance of a shower with a high of 62.

Wednesday
More showers with a high of 62.



