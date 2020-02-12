Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy, warm afternoon

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rain has moved out and a southerly breeze is warming things up, but cooler temps return for the weekend.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Friday
AccuWeather Alert Day! Soggy start. High 67.

Saturday
Brisk and cooler. High 54.



Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 49.

Monday
Cool with some sun. High 44.

Tuesday
Damp day. High 53.



Wednesday
Mild mix. High of 58.

Thursday
Sun to clouds as spring begins. High 60.

weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
