NEW YORK (WABC) -- After setting new records for cold and snow in the tri-state area, Mother's Day will be breezy and warmer as highs reach the mid-60s Sunday afternoon.
The first record set was Friday night, when the temperature fell to 36, breaking the record set in 1947 of 37. The next came early Saturday morning, when a trace of snow fell in Central Park, tying a record for latest snowfall that happened to be set on the same day in 1977. The final milestone in the city was the low for Saturday of 34, breaking a record that had also stood since 1947. That low also happens to be the coldest it has ever been on record this late in the season.
By the end of the forecast period, temperatures return to the low 70s, and this weekend's cold snap will just be a frosty memory.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Bright and breezy with a high of 64.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 57.
Wednesday
A bit milder with a high of 62.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 64.
Friday
Warming up with a high of 72.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 72.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Breezy, warmer for Mother's Day
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News