weather

AccuWeather: Breezy, warmer for Mother's Day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After setting new records for cold and snow in the tri-state area, Mother's Day will be breezy and warmer as highs reach the mid-60s Sunday afternoon.

The first record set was Friday night, when the temperature fell to 36, breaking the record set in 1947 of 37. The next came early Saturday morning, when a trace of snow fell in Central Park, tying a record for latest snowfall that happened to be set on the same day in 1977. The final milestone in the city was the low for Saturday of 34, breaking a record that had also stood since 1947. That low also happens to be the coldest it has ever been on record this late in the season.

By the end of the forecast period, temperatures return to the low 70s, and this weekend's cold snap will just be a frosty memory.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Bright and breezy with a high of 64.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 60.

Tuesday

Breezy blend with a high of 57.

Wednesday
A bit milder with a high of 62.

Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 64.

Friday
Warming up with a high of 72.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 72.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
Severe storms take down powerlines, uproot trees in Toms River
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Testing for asymptomatic residents in NJ gets underway
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NY Gov. Cuomo criticized over highest nursing home death toll
Colleagues surprise nurse whose entire family battled COVID-19
3 top US health officials possibly exposed to COVID-19
3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Multiple families displaced after fire tears through 6 houses in NJ
Show More
Car parade held for teen who finished 300th round of chemo
Latest snow and cold on record grip New York City
Obama calls President Trump's handling of coronavirus 'absolute chaotic disaster'
Cuomo: COVID deaths 'infuriatingly constant,' other indicators down
NYC churches to become temporary COVID-19 testing sites
More TOP STORIES News