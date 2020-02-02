Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy, with showers in spots

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a rain or snow shower in spots.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
Early mix, breezy. High 47.

Monday
Best bet. High 60.

Tuesday
Mild with a shower. High 53.

Wednesday
PM Rain. High 46.

Thursday
Rain likely. High 52.

Friday
Rain of a mix. High 44.

Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 47.

