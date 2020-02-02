NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a rain or snow shower in spots.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
Early mix, breezy. High 47.
Monday
Best bet. High 60.
Tuesday
Mild with a shower. High 53.
Wednesday
PM Rain. High 46.
Thursday
Rain likely. High 52.
Friday
Rain of a mix. High 44.
Saturday
Sun to clouds with a high of 47.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Breezy, with showers in spots
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News