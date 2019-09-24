AccuWeather Forecast: Bright and beautiful

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be a beautiful day with bright skies and comfortable temperatures.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Bright beauty with a high of 78.
Thursday
A bit warmer with a high of 81.
Friday
Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 76.
Saturday
Warm and humid. High 82.
Sunday
Not as warm with a high of 77.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 74.
Tuesday
Partly sunny and warm. High 81.
