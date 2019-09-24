Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Bright and beautiful

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be a beautiful day with bright skies and comfortable temperatures.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Bright beauty with a high of 78.

Thursday
A bit warmer with a high of 81.

Friday

Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 76.

Saturday
Warm and humid. High 82.

Sunday
Not as warm with a high of 77.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 74.

Tuesday
Partly sunny and warm. High 81.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.


Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Gridlock Challenge: Better to walk or drive?
New York City cancels school on December 23
Pilot stuck in plane that ended up in tree after missing runway
Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths
Search for couple after 3 women mugged in Midtown
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Show More
CT responds to mosquito-borne disease outbreak after 1 dies
Anti-LGBT attack prompts outrage in Queens
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
More TOP STORIES News