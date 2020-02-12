AccuWeather: Bright and blustery

Friday
Bright and blustery with a high of 37.
Saturday
Brisk and chilly. Hgh of 35.
Sunday
Stays chilly with a high of 38.
Monday
Near normal. High of 44.
Tuesday
Milder mix with a high of 56.
Wednesday
Trending warmer. High of 60.
Thursday
First shower threat. High of 62.
