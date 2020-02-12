weather

AccuWeather: Bright and blustery

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will be bright and blustery again with temperatures reaching the upper 30s, but it will feel like the teens and low 20s for most of the day.

Friday
Bright and blustery with a high of 37.

Saturday
Brisk and chilly. Hgh of 35.

Sunday
Stays chilly with a high of 38.

Monday
Near normal. High of 44.

Tuesday
Milder mix with a high of 56.

Wednesday
Trending warmer. High of 60.

Thursday
First shower threat. High of 62.

