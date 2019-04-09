Weather

AccuWeather: Bright and breezy Wednesday

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, but it will be cooler with a gusty breeze.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 58.

Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 56.

Friday
Some rain with a high near 63.

Saturday
Turning partly sunny with a high near 74.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a high near 60.

Monday
Cloudy, chance of rain with a high near 60.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
