AccuWeather: Bright and breezy Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, but it will be cooler with a gusty breeze.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 58.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a high near 56.
Friday
Some rain with a high near 63.
Saturday
Turning partly sunny with a high near 74.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a high near 60.
Monday
Cloudy, chance of rain with a high near 60.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
