AccuWeather: Bright sunshine returns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the best bet as we return to sunny and bright skies with temperatures in the 50s once again.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Milder again with a high of 55.
Friday
Morning rain possible with a high of 58.
Saturday
Afternoon rain with a high of 52.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 58.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Chance of rain with a high of 55.
