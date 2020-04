AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly with passing showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be cloudy, brisk and chilly with a passing shower or two.Tuesday will be quiet before the next storms move in Wednesday night and Thursday.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Passing shower with a high of 49.Partial sunshine with a high of 60.Windy and cool with a high of 56.AccuWeather Alert for windy and rainy storms and a high of 57.Still showery with a high of 62.Clouds and sun with a high of 64.Showers possible with a high of 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app