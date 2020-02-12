AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly with passing showers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be cloudy, brisk and chilly with a passing shower or two.
Tuesday will be quiet before the next storms move in Wednesday night and Thursday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Passing shower with a high of 49.
Tuesday
Partial sunshine with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Windy and cool with a high of 56.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for windy and rainy storms and a high of 57.
Friday
Still showery with a high of 62.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 64.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 66.
