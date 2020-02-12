weather

AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly with passing showers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be cloudy, brisk and chilly with a passing shower or two.

Tuesday will be quiet before the next storms move in Wednesday night and Thursday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Passing shower with a high of 49.

Tuesday
Partial sunshine with a high of 60.

Wednesday
Windy and cool with a high of 56.

Thursday

AccuWeather Alert for windy and rainy storms and a high of 57.

Friday
Still showery with a high of 62.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 64.

Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 66.



